Kepa Arrizabalaga tipped to start Euro 2024 qualification campaign

Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga will be Spain’s No.1 for this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

New La Roja head coach Luis de la Fuente is without first choice option Unai Simon in his first international squad with the Athletic Club stopper out injured.

De la Fuente has opted to call up Kepa, for a first Spain appearance since 2020, with previous boss Luis Enrique freezing him out of the senior squad.

As per reports from Marca, de la Fuente will reward Kepa’s strong form in 2023 with a starting spot in their upcoming qualifiers.

A start against Norway in Malaga will be a neat return to prominence for Kepa, after the 28-year-old made his Spain debut there in 2017.

The Scandinavians are Spain’s first opponents in Group A qualifying, on March 25, before heading to Scotland three days later.

De la Fuente will make a call on his long term No.1 this summer, ahead of the UEFA Nations League final series in June.