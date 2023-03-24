Julian Nagelsmann past history with Real Madrid makes him potential candidate

If for nothing but timing, nobody saw Bayern Munich replacing Julian Nagelsmann in the final international break of the season, with the Champions League and the Bundesliga still in play. His release, and probable replacement, could have consequences around the elite of European football though.

Thomas Tuchel is set to be the replacement for Nagelsmann in Munich. The former Chelsea coach no doubt would have been considered a candidate for the Real Madrid job if they move on from Carlo Ancelotti this summer. Yet the outgoing Nagelsmann could well be a candidate himself.

Relevo have recalled how Nagelsmann was sounded out by Los Blancos in 2018. Then of Hoffenheim, he would turn down Real Madrid and instead head to RB Leipzig the following year. Florentino Perez would end up appointing Julen Lopetegui thereafter.

The 35-year-old is now one of the high-profile names on the market, along with Mauricio Pochettino, should Perez be looking. Raul Gonzalez is another name that has been mentioned due to his good work with Real Madrid Castilla.