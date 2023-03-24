Hansi Flick confirms Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as Germany’s No.1

Barcelona goal keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will be first choice for Germany in 2023.

Ter Stegen has played a vital role in Barcelona’s title challenge this season, with 19 La Liga clean sheets after 26 league games played, level with his best ever season record, from 2017/18.

The 30-year-old is enjoying his best run of form with the Catalans, re-establishing himself as one of the top keepers in the world, and the former Borussia Monchengladbach star wants to start for his national team when they host Euro 2024.

Injury to Manuel Neuer has ruled the Bayern Munich stopper out for the remainder of the campaign and Hansi Flick is ready to stick by Ter Stegen.

“Marc will play these two games. I’ve always said the performance principle applies,” as per reports from Marca.

“Manuel also knows that and we have lots of quality in the goalkeeper position.

“Marc has shown at Barca, that he’s a fantastic footballer. He dominates the space behind the defence, and is very good with the ball, so it doesn’t make a huge difference of playing him or Manuel.”

Germany have already qualified for Euro 2024, as the host nation, with Flick’s charges in friendly action this month, against Peru and Belgium, in Mainz and Cologne respectively.

Ter Stegen looks certain to win his first ever Zamora Trophy award this season, for the most La Liga clean sheets in 2022/23, and he could beat Francisco Liaño’s tally of 26, in one campaign.