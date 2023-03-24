Frenkie de Jong faces El Clasico fitness battle

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong could miss their crucial El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid on April 5, due to injury.

De Jong was forced to pull out the Netherlands squad for their Euro 2024 qualifier double header this month after flagging up a hamstring issue.

Ronald Koeman’s admitted his frustration at losing de Jong for their Euro 2024 qualification games against France and Gibraltar this month.

Initial updates hinted at a two week absence for de Jong, which would see him miss their return to action against Elche, and potentially their Copa del Rey semi final against Los Blancos.

MEDICAL NEWS | Tests carried out today have shown that Frenkie de Jong has a right hamstring injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/Uv7ybu32PW — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 24, 2023

However, as per reports from Diario AS, his race to be fit in time will be very tight, with Xavi prepared to risk him in the starting XI.

In other injury news, Xavi will be without defender Andreas Christensen through injury for a month, after the centre back was forced off in Denmark’s 3-0 win over Finland.