Former France stars disagree over Antoine Griezmann captaincy row

The ongoing controversy over Didier Deschamps move to name Kylian Mbappe as France captain, ahead of Antoine Griezmann, continues to roll on.

Following the international retirement of long standing captain, Hugo Lloris after the 2022 World Cup, Deschamps has been forced to find a new leader, with Mbappe given the nod.

Atletico Madrid star Griezmann was tipped to replace Lloris, as the most capped member of Deschamps’ squad, but Les Bleus are looking to move in a different direction ahead of Euro 2024 qualification.

Griezmann was rumoured to be considering his future with the national team on the back of being overlooked with Mbappe admitting his teammate was disappointed.

The debate has split opinion in France, with World Cup winning duo Emmanuel Petit and Robert Pires offering their view on the situation.

“I don’t know why he’s disappointed. In his head, he thinks he’s the most deserving, as he’s the oldest in the squad at the moment,” Petit told an interview with RMC Sport.

“The armband must naturally go to a player unanimously, as it unites everyone in a locker room.

“From there, to claiming it, to having a nervous p**p afterwards, gives the perfect example of why we should not give it to him.”

However, Petit’s view on Griezmann is not shared by his old clubmate Pires, with the former Arsenal winger claiming he thought Griezmann was the automatic pick, despite Mbappe’s status.

“Given his longevity, I expected Griezmann to be named. It surprised me, he’s Didier’s key man, the one he counts on the most”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“It’s a lack of respect for Antoine, although, I have nothing against Kylian. We must not forget what Antoine did in the last World Cup, where he was our best player.

“It would have been smarter to name Griezmann captain now and give Kylian the armband in two years.”

France kick off their Euro 2024 qualification campaign against the Netherlands in Paris tonight before heading to the Republic of Ireland on March 27.