Early signs suggest new Spain side will feature significant role for Iago Aspas

Celta Vigo star Iago Aspas has returned to the Spain squad after a prolonged absence under Luis Enrique, and appears to be grabbing the opportunity with both hands. Luis de la Fuente called up Aspas, and according to multiple reports, he has been the best player in training.

According to Cadena SER, while the Spain before the World Cup was the team of Gavi and Pedri, youngsters looking to make a statement in football, this Spain side is the ‘Spain of Aspas’.

Meanwhile Cadena Cope confirm that Spain have been training in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Rodri Hernandez of Manchester City taking on a leadership role. The style of play is set to become more vertical, with more depth in attack, and more players getting into the box. Although it wasn’t seen at the World Cup, in theory that was Luis Enrique’s preferred style too, although it is true he often went without a defined striker, such as Joselu Mato or Borja Iglesias.

Aspas is playing in the role behind the main striker, directing play and causing havoc for the defenders. He is also one of the chief communicators in the games.

One side is training with a central defensive partnership of Osasuna’s David Garcia and Athletic Club’s Inigo Martinez, while the other is using Nacho Fernandez and Aymeric Laporte. Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Ceballos are set to play important roles too.

Although most will agree that Aspas’ form deserves a return, some will question the idea of making a 35-year-old a major part of the Spain structure.

Equally, with Rodri a captain, it seems likely only two of Merino, Ceballos or Aspas would start in the 4-2-3-1 formation, with the Real Madrid man capable of playing deeper or behind the forward.