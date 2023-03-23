Tottenham Hotspur manager target holding off commitment to observe Carlo Ancelotti situation

Tottenham Hotspur look likely to move on from Antonio Conte sooner or later following the Italian’s incredible rant last weekend. Already there is plenty of speculation around who might be the new manager, but Spurs may miss out on one of their targets due to Real Madrid.

There is increasing uncertainty over Carlo Ancelotti’s future this summer, with Los Blancos out of the La Liga title race, and placing all of their silverware hopes on the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

In addition, the Italian has been linked with the still vacant Brazil job. Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson strongly suggested recently that Ancelotti may well end up in charge of the Selecao this summer.

One of the managers linked with Tottenham is a former manager of theirs, Mauricio Pochettino. However the former Paris Saint-Germain coach is set to remain non-committal on links to his former club, as he waits to see how the Ancelotti situation plays out, as per MD.

Pochettino has been linked extensively with Real Madrid in the past. Other candidates mentioned if Ancelotti does leave the club are Raul Gonzalez (managing Real Madrid Castilla), and Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen.

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images