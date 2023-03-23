Tottenham Hotspur loanee Matt Doherty voices frustration at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid defender Matt Doherty has admitted that he is frustrated at the club due to his lack of minutes in the Spanish capital. The Irish right-back joined on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, but has so far failed to make an impact.

Since the World Cup, the position has belonged to World Cup-winner Nahuel Molina, and with little need for rotation (Atleti are out of all cup competitions), it has resulted in scarce minutes for the Irish defender.

So far the 31-year-old has appeared for just 12 minutes as a substitute in a 6-1 home win over Sevilla.

“It’s frustrating sometimes, but I’ve learned to deal with it,” Doherty admitted on international duty with Ireland, as carried by Relevo.

“I have learned to deal with it. I am at Atleti until the end of the season and I am using it as a learning experience. I am improving by training with world-class players every day. I am using the six months I have there to try to improve, to try to better understand the game, and improve in general.”

However he did say that he had no regrets about his decision to join Los Rojiblancos.

“I really couldn’t say no to that kind of experience and a coach of his calibre. I always like to challenge myself. I didn’t have a lot of time to think about it, but I couldn’t say no to that opportunity.”

Doherty’s international fortunes are far better. The right-back spoke of his pride and the honour he had been given by Stephen Kenny, who has named Doherty as captain.

Atletico Madrid are the second best side in La Liga in 2023 after Barcelona, and Doherty’s scope for further opportunities seems limited, with Simeone unlikely to change winning formula.