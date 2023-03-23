Spain squad divided into three cliques in early Luis de la Fuente days

Luis de la Fuente is preparing his first game in charge of the senior Spanish national side, having moved up through the youth ranks with many of the players in his side now. Already the dynamics of the new Spain are being formed.

According to Cadena SER, three groups of players have already formed inside the Spanish dressing room. One of which is formed mostly of players who have at one time or another been based in Madrid; Dani Ceballos, Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, Alvaro Morata, Rodri Hernandez and Iago Aspas. This group contains the most experienced members of the dressing room and is thought to be the most powerful – it also includes three of the four new captains in the side.

🌞 ¡¡Un nuevo día y un nuevo entrenamiento!! Los internacionales de la @SEFutbol ya se ejercitan en la Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas. 💪🏼 ¡¡Última jornada de trabajo en Madrid antes de viajar a Málaga!!#VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/ullpkYf3UW — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) March 23, 2023

Another smaller clique contains Joselu Mato and Borja Iglesias, relative novices at international level, who are close with ikel Oyarzabal. The second largest group is formed Jose Gaya, Nico Williams, Dani Olmo, Inigo Martinez, Gavi and Bryan Gil.

A third group contains Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Alejandro Balde, Yeremy Pino and Pedro Porro, who do not have much in the way of experience at international level.

While these groups are not necessarily a problem, there is plenty of history of the Spain squad being divided long club lines with damaging effects. Real Madrid have the most players in the national side, but as there are only three of them, de la Fuente should be on safe ground for now.