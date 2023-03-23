Rodrygo Goes the latest player to tease over possible Brazil switch for Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid future is far from secure at present, after an underwhelming season so far for the reigning Spanish and European champions.

Sunday’s defeat in El Clasico has left Real Madrid 12 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race, while they are a goal down from the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, also against the Blaugrana. As such, retaining the Champions League could be Ancelotti’s saving grace.

Ancelotti may choose to leave on his own accord this summer, irrespective of how Real Madrid perform between now and the end of the season. The Italian has been heavily linked with the vacant Brazil job in recent months, following the resignation of Tite after last year’s World Cup.

Manchester City and Brazil goalkeeper Ederson appeared to tease that Ancelotti would be making the move to South America this summer, and another Selecao player have now done the same, and it is someone that Ancelotti knows very well.

Rodrygo has been managed by Ancelotti since the 63-year-old returned to Real Madrid at the start of last season, and he talked up his club head coach ahead of Brazil’s match against Morocco on Saturday, as per Marca.

“He has experience and has won everything. He knows how to manage a group, which is very important. Sometimes a coach doesn’t have to be the best tactically, because the team works hard for him. He manages the dressing room very well and that makes the difference.”

Rodrygo also revealed that he, along with the rest of Real Madrid’s Brazilian contingent, has joked with Ancelotti about the possibility of him taking over as Brazil head coach.

“We tell him: ‘Sir, we will wait for you (at Brazil)’. He jokes that we are going to make the call together. We talk more jokingly, but every joke has a bit of truth.

“The situation there is difficult, he would have to leave Real Madrid to come here. So I can’t say what’s going to happen, but of course it would be an honour to have him here.”

If Ancelotti does bow out as Real Madrid head coach at the end of the season, he will hope to finish his time in the Spanish capital with at least one more trophy, to complete back-to-back trebles.