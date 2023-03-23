Rodrygo Goes given iconic shirt number as Brazil prepare for first international since Pele’s death

Brazil take on Morocco on Saturday in their first fixture since the 2022 World Cup. The Selecao were dumped out of the competition at the quarter-final stage, losing to Croatia on penalties in Qatar.

The match will also be Brazil’s first since the death of their legendary player Pele, who passed away in December at the age of 82 after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021.

Pele was synonymous with the number 10 jersey for Brazil, and he wore it during each of his three World Cup triumphs with his nation in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is expected to play in the match against Morocco, and he will wear Pele’s iconic number in Tanger, as per Sport. It has been worn by Neymar in recent years, but the Paris Saint-Germain forward is not part of the squad having been ruled out with injury.

Rodrygo played in that fateful match against Croatia, missing a penalty in the shoot-out, and the Real Madrid will hope to have better luck against Morocco this weekend.