Real Madrid to reignite pursuit of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

Real Madrid are set to go after Erling Haaland for the second time in three years. The giant Norwegian striker has proven the Premier League is no trouble for him for after breaking Manchester City’s single season scoring record in March, and Los Blancos are keen to bring in a forward.

Diario AS say that Haaland has a release clause somewhere in the region of €220-240m which will come into to play in 2024. While it would represent a major investment for Los Blancos, they are likely to have the wages of Luka Modric, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema all off their books at this point.

While Benzema will be offered an extension for next season at Los Blancos, his injury struggles suggest that it will be his last at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid feel it will be the perfect timing to move from Benzema to one of the best forwards of his generation.

Interestingly, it is mentioned that Kylian Mbappe ‘is still a topic’ in the offices at the Bernabeu. The French striker will be out of contract in 2024 too, unless he decides to extend his deal.

Haaland’s father has claimed that Real Madrid were his son’s third choice last summer in the past, as they had three offers to consider, eventually plumping for City. The Norwegian’s insatiable appetite for goals makes him an improvement for every side in the world currently.