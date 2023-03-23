Real Madrid “to miss out on possible Carlo Ancelotti replacement” as Thomas Tuchel closes in on new job

Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid continues to be up for discussion, following defeat to Barcelona last Sunday. The loss all but ended Los Blancos’ hopes of retaining their La Liga title, as they now trail their El Clasico rivals by 12 points.

Florentino Perez may decide to let Ancelotti go at the end of the season if Real Madrid cannot salvage an underwhelming season. Alternatively, the Italian could leave on his own accord, having been heavily linked with the vacant Brazil job.

Several names have been thrown around as possible successors to Ancelotti at Real Madrid, with one of the strongest rumours being Thomas Tuchel. The former Chelsea manager is reportedly interested in a managing in Spain, and could have been a candidate if the job at the Santiago Bernabeu become available.

However, he looks set to be appointed as Bayern Munich head coach, which would likely rule him out of taking over at Real Madrid in the near future. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the German champions have sacked Julian Nagelsmann, and Tuchel will be his successor.

Should Real Madrid require a new head coach for next season, others will now be considered. One of those expected to be in contention is Xabi Alonso, who is reportedly Florentino Perez’s favourite.