Real Madrid to make alterations to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of season run-in

The Santiago Bernabeu is currently undergoing refurbishment, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. As such, construction work has been taking place at the stadium for much of this season.

Although it has gone swimmingly so far, the renovations have caused issues to the pitch at the Bernabeu, which has already had to be replaced three times this season due to its quality having decreased as a result of debris from the construction work.

Real Madrid will replace it again during the international break as the quality of the grass has diminished in recent weeks, as per Diario AS. There was hope that when it was replaced for a third time earlier this year, it could be able to last until the end of the season, but that has not been the case.

The pitch is expected to be installed before Real Madrid take on Real Valladolid in their first match after the international break next Sunday. Club officials will hope that the changes will have a possible effect in the season run-in.