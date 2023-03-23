Real Madrid keeping tabs on situation of German wonderkid linked with Barcelona

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both well known for pursuing promising young players with a view to developing them in their respective first teams.

Both clubs have had success in this capacity, with the likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Ronald Araujo and Pedri all having been signed as teenagers and having progressed into being important first team players.

Barcelona have registered an interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz in recent weeks, with the teenager also having spoken of his love for the club. A move would be in the future, as a transfer this summer is highly unlikely due to Barca’s financial problems.

Real Madrid could look to take advantage of Barcelona’s struggles, as they are also said to be interested in Wirtz, as per MD. With the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos coming towards the latter stages of their careers, the German international could be brought in as a long term replacement.

Wirtz is considered to be one of the best young players in world football, and whoever he ends up at in the future, whether it be Barcelona or Real Madrid, will have a superstar on their hands.