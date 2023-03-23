New Elche manager Sebastian Beccacece viewing job as ‘an investment’

Elche have presented their new manager Sebastian Beccacece, after he joined the club on Tuesday. Following the dismissal of Pablo Machin, Beccacece has signed a deal with the club until 2024.

The Argentine manager was once part of Jorge Sampaoli’s coaching staff at the Argentinian national team, and has since taken roles at Defensa y Justicia, Racing, Independiente, and Universidad de Chile. This is his first role in Europe, and he joins the club of his agent and President Christian Bragarnik. Beccacece is Elche’s sixth manager of the season including caretakers.

Elche are adrift at the bottom of La Liga, with just two wins and 13 points to their name. They sit 14 points away from safety, with relegation looking more than likely this season.

However Beccacece told the press that he was keen to get started on a new project, and it appears he will be trusted to try and return them to La Liga next season.

“I come to develop a project and I take this time as an investment. We take on the challenge and live it day by day with the desire to develop it. It is time gained to meet people. What I could do in June, I can start doing now.”

Beccacece compared Elche to his native Rosario in Argentina for their passionate support, and explained that he would be flexible with his style of play.

“I am clear about the profile of the footballer and the team that I want. Each game and each rival is different, so there is not only one setup. You can play with a line of four or three defenders; with a single full-back or a winger… A team that forces you back is not the same as another that gives you the protagonism. You have to be prepared for everything. My system is variable and the important thing is that the idea of ​​​​football that I have gets through.”