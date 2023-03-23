More suitors expected to come in for Joao Felix as Atletico Madrid anticipate summer exit

Joao Felix will be one player to watch in this summer’s transfer window, with the Portuguese international expected to leave Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Chelsea, having joined in January after falling out with Diego Simeone, and he has impressed during his stint in West London so far.

The Blues are expected to try to sign Felix permanently this summer, but must will depend on whether they can meet Atletico’s valuation, which is said to be in excess of €100m.

If Chelsea cannot agree a deal, Manchester United are weighting in the wings, according to Sport. The Red Devils were interested in signing Felix in January, but missed out as he went to Graham Potter’s side instead. However, they could now look to sign him this summer.

Felix’s time at Atletico Madrid appears to be at an end, despite that fact that he will return when his loan at Chelsea finishes at the end of the season. He is expected to be right back out of the door.