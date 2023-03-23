Luis de la Fuente selects four Spain captains, Alvaro Morata to lead La Roja

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has selected his four captains to begin his tenure, and Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata has been chosen as the most senior player.

As Relevo point out, de la Fuente had confirmed in his first press conference after the call-up that the most senior players by caps would be the captains, but he has one of his group of four has been promoted ahead of Dani Olmo in the group.

Morata will lead La Seleccion, while Dani Carvajal, Rodri Hernandez and Mikel Oyarzabal will be taking them forward. Oyarzabal (21 caps) is behind Nacho Fernandez (22) and Olmo (29), but de la Fuente has picked out Oyarzabal as one of the leaders.

People may question the fact Morata has been made captain, as many don’t see him as a starter – as is the case for Atletico Madrid. However de la Fuente has continued Luis Enrique’s policy of backing the former Real Madrid striker.

It suggests that he, Carvajal and Rodri are all seen as starters, while Oyarzabal is also captain of Real Sociedad, and used to leading his team.