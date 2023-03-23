Lionel Messi has a “50% chance” of returning to Barcelona, according to Sergio Aguero

Speculation over a sensational Barcelona homecoming for Lionel Messi has ramped up in recent weeks, as negotiations over a new Paris Saint-Germain contract for the Argentine continue to stall.

Messi’s contract at the French champions expires at the end of the season, and he is yet to make a decision on whether he wishes to continue at the club for at least one more season. Officials at PSG are reportedly doubtful that Messi will extend his stay, which could play into Barcelona’s hands.

Sergio Aguero, who is very close friends with Messi, has responded to speculation over his former club and international teammate’s future. As per Miguel Blazquez, Aguero believes that Messi should retire at Barcelona.

“I think Leo Messi should retire at Barca. Barcelona is his home and he should finish his career there. My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that he will return.”

Messi’s arrival could also affect whether those already at Barcelona decide to stay. Reports have emerged that Sergio Busquets, whose contract is up this summer, will re-sign if Messi joins.