Iago Aspas gives advice on next move to Real Madrid and Arsenal target Gabri Veiga

It has taken a matter of months for Gabri Veiga to become one of the most talked about players in Spain. The 20-year-old Celta Vigo attacking midfielder was enjoying a decent breakout season before the World Cup, but has exploded into goalscoring form since. As a result, plenty of Europe’s biggest clubs can be found scouting his games these days.

Arsenal and Newcastle United have been linked to Veiga of late, while Real Madrid are supposedly his preferred destination. However teammate Iago Aspas has advised him to remain in Galicia for another season. Diario AS carried his words from the Spain camp.

“For me money is not the most important thing. And I say this because I play for the team from my country and I’m at home.”

“What I recommend to Gabri, who is very good and also very young, is that he stay at Celta for at least one more season. Next season is Celta’s centenary and I would like Gabri Veiga to continue with us. Then you can choose to play wherever you want, because his trajectory is fantastic. He is followed by great clubs, I know, but Gabri is 20 years old and has time ahead of him.”

The pair share a strong connection on the pitch, and it is partly due to their partnership that Celta have shot up the table – they are the third-best team in La Liga in 2023.

Aspas has had his own experience of moving to England, when he joined Liverpool in the Premier League. It is perhaps no surprise that he is cautious about making a big move too soon – Aspas was used out of position by Liverpoool and discarded without much of a thought.