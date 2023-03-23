“He is disappointed, I would have been too” – Kylian Mbappe opens up on Antoine Griezmann discussions

Kylian Mbappe was appointed as the new French national team captain earlier this week, following the retirement of Hugo Lloris post-World Cup.

The 24-year-old will wear the armband for the first time on Friday when Les Bleus take on the Netherlands in their first Euro 2024 qualifying match, although many feel that Antoine Griezmann should have been given the honour.

The Atletico Madrid forward reportedly almost left the French camp following Didier Deschamps’ decision, although he has since decided to stay and he is also expected to start at the Stade de France.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s match, Mbappe has clarified the reports surrounding Griezmann’s unhappiness at not being named France captain, stating that he understands why the 32-year-old feels that way, as per Marca.

“Antoine is disappointed and it is understandable, I would have had the same reaction. I have spoken to him about it. He is the most important player of the Deschamps era, and we will go hand in hand to take the national team to the top.”

Griezmann will be vice-captain, as confirmed by Deschamps, and the Atletico Madrid man will hope to help France to victory on Friday evening in his first game in his new role.