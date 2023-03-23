Cristiano Ronaldo breaks another international record in Portugal’s victory over Liechtenstein

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken an incredible amount of records throughout his remarkable playing career in football, many of which may never be beaten.

He added another one to his collection on Thursday evening, during Portugal’s routine 4-0 victory over Liechtenstein in their opening Euro 2024 qualifying match.

Ronaldo made his 197th appearance for Portugal during the game, which puts him outright as the leading appearance maker in men’s international football. Previously, he had been tied with Bader Al-Mutawa of Kuwait, but the former Real Madrid forward now holds the record alone.

Ronaldo netted twice in the victory, one of which was a trademark free kick. The goals took his tally to 120 in international football, which extended his lead as the top scorer in that regard.

Despite having recently turned 38, Ronaldo have proven that he definitely still has the ability to compete at the highest level, and he will hope to repeat his endeavours when Portugal take on Luxembourg on Sunday evening.

Image via AFP