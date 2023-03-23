Barcelona’s stance revealed following UEFA’s investigation into Barcelona over Caso Negreira

On Thursday, it was revealed that UEFA have opened an investigation into “a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework” by Barcelona over Caso Negreira.

The Blaugrana has already been investigated by the Anti-Corruption Department over alleged “continuous sporting corruption” in regards to their relationship with Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, former Vice President of the Referee’s Committee in Spain.

Despite UEFA’s investigation, Barcelona are relaxed over the matter, as per Sport. This is because the matter is only an investigation, rather than a disciplinary file.

It has also been pointed out that one of the people appointed previously investigated the European Super League, which Barcelona helped launch back in 2021, before it collapsed a few days later.

Barcelona have maintained their innocence over Caso Negreira, declaring that they have committed no wrongdoing over the matter. President Joan Laporta is expected to call a press conference to convey the club’s version of events in the coming weeks.