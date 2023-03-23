Barcelona star to miss El Clasico showdown following injury diagnosis

Barcelona have been rocked by more injury news, less than two weeks before they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

Xavi Hernandez will already be without Pedri and Ousmane Dembele for El Clasico, who both recently suffered injury setbacks, and now Andreas Christensen will miss the match at Spotify Camp Nou after suffering a calf injury while on international duty with Denmark.

Diario AS have now reported that Christensen will be missing for 3-4 weeks with the injury, which rules him out of El Clasico, as well as La Liga fixtures against Elche, Girona and Getafe, while he could also be absent when Atletico Madrid visit Spotify Camp Nou towards the end of April.

Xavi must now decide who will replace Christensen for El Clasico. If Ronald Araujo continues at right back, like he has gone of late in the fixture, it would be between Eric Garcia and Marcos Alonso to partner Jules Kounde in the centre of defence.

Alternatively, Araujo could be played centrally, with Sergi Roberto moved to right back, a position that he has occupied frequently for Barcelona in recent seasons.