Barcelona planning extra friendlies to generate income as finances weigh heavy

It is no secret that Barcelona are struggling to meet their salary limits next summer, with the Blaugrana looking to exploit all possible avenues of both income and cuts. One of those measures will be exploiting their best asset – their team of stars.

Recently it was revealed that Barcelona would be undertaking a full audit of the club in an attempt to find further areas they could make cuts. Their major goal is to reduce the wage bill by €200m this summer, thus fitting La Liga’s demands.

MD now say that the end of Barcelona’s season will likely feature friendlies abroad. The preseason tour next season will once again take place in the USA, as they look to exploit one of the larger markets available, while there will be at least one friendly abroad at the end of this campaign.

Barcelona earned €5m for a friendly of a similar nature last season in Australia, it is one of the candidates to host another along with Japan or China.

The fact they will not be in the Europa League means that they will not be in action in the final week of the European calendar, ahead of an international break.