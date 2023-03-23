Barcelona facing more injury issues ahead of El Clasico as key defender injured on international duty

Barcelona are already dealing with injury issues at present, as Pedri and Ousmane Dembele have both suffered relapses to their respective muscle injuries ahead of a crucial period of the season.

Sunday’s victory over Real Madrid has all but sewn up the La Liga title for Xavi Hernandez’s side, but they are aiming to complete a domestic treble by adding to Copa del Rey.

Barcelona take on their El Clasico rivals at the beginning of April in the second leg of their semi-final, having won the first leg 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, they will be without Pedri and Dembele for the match at the Camp Nou, and they could now have more injury problems to deal with.

Just 18 minutes into Denmark’s fixture against Finland on Thursday evening, Andreas Christensen was forced off due to injury, and the Barcelona defender appeared to be holding his left calf as he received treatment.

Christensen is expected to undergo medicals tests on Friday, according to Ferran Martinez, who also states that Barcelona are pessimistic after initial checks from Denmark’s medical staff.

Christensen has been in excellent form for Barcelona this season, and it would be a huge boost for Real Madrid if they do not have to face him in their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg.