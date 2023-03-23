Barcelona could sign “Turkish Lionel Messi” for just €5m this summer

Barcelona are always on the lookout for top talents across not only Europe, but the world too. In recent seasons, the likes of Ronald Araujo and Pedri has been signed and have since established themselves in the first team.

Vitor Roque looks likely to make the switch to Barcelona this summer, and another teenager that could do that same is Arda Guler. The Turkish youngster, who has been likened to Lionel Messi due to his playstyle, has greatly impressed at Fenerbahce this season, and has been a regular starter of late, despite being just 18.

His performances have attracted interest from clubs across Europe, including Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, but Fenerbahce could lose him for just €5m this summer due to a clause in his contract, as per Diario AS.

This season, Guler has played approximately 600 minutes, and if he does not reach 1500 by the end of the season, the clause will take effect, and the teenager will be able to leave for a reduced fee.

Barcelona are likely to be all over the deal if the clause is activated, as it represents the opportunity to sign a highly rated youngster, who could be involved immediately in the first team, for an affordable price.