Barcelona B to count on first team youngster for important fixture this weekend

The international break will allow those players not involved with their respective national teams a much-needed rest after a hectic schedule so far in 2023.

Barcelona have a few players away, but the majority will remain in Catalonia ahead of their match against Elche next weekend. However, one first team player that will play competitively this weekend is Pablo Torre.

The teenager, who has found minutes hard to come by under Xavi Hernandez this season, will play for Barca Athletic on Saturday as they take on Sabadell in Group 2 of the Primera Federacion.

Torre trained with the rest of Rafael Marquez’s squad on Thursday ahead of the short trip to Sabadell, which is approximately 26km away from the Spotify Camp Nou.

🤩 Seguim preparant el partit d’aquest dissabte 🆚 CE Sabadell (19 hores) amb la novetat de 𝐏𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐞 💪 Continuamos con la preparación del partido de este sábado en la Nova Creu Alta con la novedad de @Pablo_Torre10 #ForçaBarça 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/2a34DYIel9 — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) March 23, 2023

Torre is expected to feature more for the Barcelona first team in the coming weeks, with the La Liga title race effectively being over following Sunday’s victory over Real Madrid.

However, Torre could leave on loan in the summer as club officials look to find more first team opportunities for him ahead of next season.