Atletico Madrid hoping to beat Barcelona to signing of veteran La Liga defender

With Champions League football not too far from being secured once again, Atletico Madrid appear to be pressing ahead with transfer plans ahead of the summer window.

Speculation over a summer exit for Joao Felix continues to hang in the air, but focus is being placed on incomings, specifically in terms of defensive reinforcements.

Caglar Soyuncu is expected to join upon the expiry of his Leicester City contract, while negotiations are ongoing over a move for Girona right back Arnau Martinez.

Atletico are also looking to sign Athletic Club’s Inigo Martinez, whose contract is also up at the end of the season. The 31-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, but Sport report that Los Rojiblancos are hoping to pip the La Liga leaders to the signing of the veteran centre back.

Martinez reportedly passed medical tests at Barcelona a few weeks ago, but he has yet to make a decision over where he will play next season. Atletico Madrid are hoping to take advantage of the situation to sign him up.