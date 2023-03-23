Andres Iniesta sends congratulatory message to Bojan Krkic following former teammate’s retirement

On Thursday, former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic announced his retirement from professional football with immediate effect at the age of 32, following a ceremony at Spotify Camp Nou.

Bojan joined the La Masia academy in 1999, and made his first team debut in Catalonia eight years later. He was heralded as one of the most exciting young players at the club, but he failed to live up to his potential during his career.

Congratulations have been sent into Bojan following his announcement, including from Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta, who played with Bojan for four years at the Blaugrana. The 38-year-old was also teammates with him at his final club, Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

Iniesta took to social media to express his congratulations and gratitude to Bojan.

“Brother! I’m happy to have shared so many sporting and personal moments with you, it has been a pleasure for me! (You should) feel happy about the career you have had and, above all, I wish you the best in the future, you deserve it!”

Hermano! Feliz de haber compartido tantos momentos deportivos y personales contigo, ha sido un placer para mi! Siéntete feliz de la carrera que has hecho y, sobre todo, te deseo lo mejor en lo próximo, te lo mereces @BoKrkic!!! ❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/bwYTwkTnvs — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) March 23, 2023

Bojan will play one final game in his professional career, which will be with the Catalan national team, who want to give the former Barcelona star a fitting farewell.