Spain players considering return to national team after dispute with coach

In September of last year, 15 of Spain’s women’s national side withdrew their commitment from La Seleccion, stating a need for changes in the way the side was run, more professionalism and an environment they could feel comfortable. With the World Cup just around the corner, the issue is coming to a head.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation stuck by Jorge Vilda, in spite of those disagreements and a formal letter to the RFEF. However according to Cadena SER, a group of that 15 are considering returning to La Roja with the World Cup in July.

There are three principal groups of players within those 15 original players. The first are considering a return, but want to know if changes have been made by and around Vilda. They are keen to see their strike was not for nothing.

Another group are unlikely to go back on their word, conscious of the fact they may have lost their place in the side anyway. And a final group are also standing strong on their stance, reluctant to cede ground until the RFEF do so.

The report, compiled by Sonia Lus, also deals with Irene Paredes (former captain), and Alexia Putellas (current Ballon d’Or winner), separately. Paredes felt let down in September, but has spoken with the Federation and may well return for the World Cup. Meanwhile Putellas has had initial conversations with the RFEF, but as she continues her recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, decisive talks will only take place if she is fit to go to the World Cup.

Meanwhile a section of the players who are currently being used by Vilda are at odds with ‘The 15’, and do not want them to return to the national side. It may well be in part due to the fact some of them would lose their place in the side.

Recently star Barcelona defender Maria ‘Mapi’ Leon gave an interview stating that she would not be backing down from her stance unless she saw the changes she needed.