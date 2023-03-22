Real Madrid want referee vetoed from their games as conflict with RFEF grows

Relations between Real Madrid and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) continue to become increasingly frosty, as Los Blancos go on the offensive over what they feel is unfair refereeing.

According to Marca, Real Madrid have completely lost all faith in the justice of the refereeing system, and in particular VAR, following their disallowed goal in El Clasico on Sunday – despite the fact the decision was correct.

They are willing to use ‘all of the weapons’ at their disposal to force a change within the refereeing system. The club channel Real Madrid TV have already issued several slam pieces on referees in recent weeks, including on Carlos Clos Gomez, who is in charge of VAR in Spain. The report from the Madrid daily, which has strong connections within the club, say that they do not want Clos Gomez to have any kind of decision-making powers around their games.

The RFEF have no intention of bending to Real Madrid’s will, although they have conceded that next season semi-automatic offside calls will be implemented, mimicking the system used at the World Cup in Qatar.

Short of relpacing all of the referees that Real Madrid feel are mistreating them, it is difficult to see what they want from the RFEF. That might please Real Madrid, but would raise further questions about the influence of Real Madrid from other clubs, who will not understand why Los Blancos’ opinion weighs heavier. While their discontent over El Caso Negreira is understandable, the current ire is hard to explain given their chief outrage in El Clasico was a correct decison.

Image via Real Madrid Cordon Press