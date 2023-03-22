Real Madrid star sees similarities between Carlo Ancelotti and Luis de la Fuente

Luis de la Fuente’s first Spain squad has seen several changes for the side that his predecessor, Luis Enrique, took to the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year.

One of the new inclusions is Nacho Fernandez, who is in contention to cement his place as a starter alongside Aymeric Laporte in central defender when La Roja take on Norway in Malaga on Saturday.

Nacho has been in good form for Real Madrid so far in 2023, and he will hope that it’s more of the same if he gets the opportunity under de la Fuente. Speaking ahead of the match against Norway, as per Sport, the 33-year-old heaped praise on his national team head coach.

“He is very affectionate. I was told how he was, and they have not been mistaken. He is very much in the profile of Carlo Ancelotti, who also gives you love and confidence.”

Spain will hope for more success under de la Fuente, who is expected to make changes to the system that Enrique previous employed during his time as head coach.