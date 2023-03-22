Nacho Fernandez teases Real Madrid decision as he enters final few months of current contract

Nacho Fernandez has seen his playing time at Real Madrid increase exponentially following the World Cup. In Los Blancos’ 21 matches since domestic football returned, the 33-year-old has featured in 19 – and starting 15 of those.

Nacho was initially drafted in due to injury problems for his fellow defenders, but he has since kept his place after a string of impressive performances all across the backline. He is currently regularly playing at left back.

Despite his regular playing time, Nacho’s future at Real Madrid is yet to be decided, as his current deal enters its final few months. However, he indicated that he will sign on in the near future, as per Relevo.

“I don’t know what it’s like to play for another club. I know I have it all here, and I’m completely sure I’m not going to be anywhere better than here. It’s not about years or money, I want to feel important.”

Real Madrid will be delighted if Nacho does indeed renew, as he has proven himself to be a valuable squad member in recent years, but especially this season.