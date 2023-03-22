Manchester City stepping up pursuit of Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid remain very interested in signing Jude Bellingham this summer. The 19-year-old looks likely to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, having joined from Birmingham City three years ago.

In that time, Bellingham has established himself as one of the best young players in world football, and his performances have alerted some of the top clubs in European football, including Real Madrid.

However, they aren’t alone in their pursuit, with Manchester City and Liverpool both also very interested in signing Bellingham. In recent days, the latter has appeared to drop out of the race, which leaves a straight fight between Real Madrid and Man City.

Diario AS have reported that Man City are stepping up their pursuit of Bellingham, and two possible departures are being planned to make way for the English international. Ilkay Gundogan is expected to leave this summer upon the expiry of his contract, while Bernardo Silva could also be sold if a respectable offer is received.

Both players have been linked with Barcelona of late, and if a move is targeted for either, they could inadvertently hinder Real Madrid as they look to secure Bellingham’s signature in the summer.