Lyon President admits that “there is a possibility” that they will re-sign Karim Benzema

So far this season, Karim Benzema has been unable to replicate his Ballon d’Or-winning form for Real Madrid this campaign. Following another disappointing performance at the weekend in El Clasico, there have been calls for the former French international to be benched.

The 35-year-old has struggle for much of the season with fitness issues. which has affected his performances for the reigning European champions. Despite this, he is set to continue in the Spanish capital for at least one more year, as he is reportedly close to signing a new contract.

After next season, it remains to be seen where he will end up. A return to Lyon, where he began his playing career, is a possibility, and the French club’s President, Jean-Michel Aulas, has admitted that he would love Benzema to return, as per Sport.

“It is true that if there is a possibility, no matter how small, but we will try to take risks. He is a symbol, and I dream every day that he will come back. We will try, but it is very complicated.”

Benzema has been a modern day Real Madrid legend, but his prominence at the club is slowly weaning as he reaches the later stages of his career.