La Liga President Javier Tebas criticises Real Madrid referees campaign

La Liga President Javier Tebas has called on Real Madrid to ease off their smear campaign against Spanish referees. Los Blancos’ official media channels have been highly critical of late, and Tebas feels that there could be room for some sort of punishment.

Tebas himself has been outspoken on El Caso Negreira, claiming that Barcelona President Joan Laporta should resign if he cannot explain the payments to Dasnil 95 and Nilsad, companies in the former Referees Committee Vice-President’s name.

Yet that case and the current refereeing decisions are two different things, and Real Madrid TV have released several slam pieces presenting particular referees as against Los Blancos and in favour of Barcelona. Meanwhile recent reports claim that they are intent on forcing a change in the referees committee.

Speaking at the ISDE Sport Convention 2023, Tebas told MD that those slam pieces were over the top and worthy of punishment.

“It seems pretty bad and exaggerated to me. It is damaging the reputation of Barcelona and the competition. The regulations of the Spanish Federation could intervene. Constantly adding fuel to the fire against the referees must have some repercussions.”

Origninally a report about Carlos Clos Gomez, current head of VAR in Spain emerged. After another former referee Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez criticised that, he himself received a video cut of his perceived bias against Los Blancos. After Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea correctly disallowed Marco Asensio’s goal last Sunday in El Clasico, he also received the smear treatment.