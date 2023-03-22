Jurgen Klopp “has spoken to Real Madrid target” ahead of possible summer move to Liverpool

Gabri Veiga is having a stunning breakthrough season in La Liga. The 20-year-old has nine goals and three assists from midfield this campaign, and netted in Celta Vigo’s victory over Espanyol last weekend.

Unsurprisingly, Veiga’s performances have attracted interest from across Europe, and a summer move is highly likely for the youngster. He has a €40m release clause in his contract, which is unlikely to deter many clubs.

Real Madrid have registered an interest in Veiga, but they will face competition for his signature. According to El Nacional, Jurgen Klopp is hoping to steal a march on Los Blancos, and has spoken to Veiga about a possible move to Liverpool in the summer.

Despite the interest shown in him from Liverpool, and other Premier League sides including Arsenal and Newcastle United, it is reported that Veiga would prefer to join Real Madrid in the summer. if he were to leave Celta Vigo.

However, if Real Madrid delay on a move for Veiga, they could be forced to miss out on one of Spanish football’s brightest talents.