‘It was a clear red’ – Real Madrid star goes after El Clasico referee again

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is the latest element from the camp to call in to question the refereeing in El Clasico. According to him, Spain teammate Gavi should have been sent off during Sunday’s El Clasico.

The pair are slowly becoming one of the more fiery battles available in El Clasico, as was evidenced by the latest edition on Sunday night. Earlier in the season Ceballos could be seen pulling Gavi’s hair while the game was stopped, while Gavi took Ceballos out off the ball at Camp Nou.

Diario AS have carried Ceballos’ words from an interview with El Chiringuito, where he claims that his La Roja teammate should have seen red for it.

“(Laughs), Well I think it’s clear no, it’s red?”

"It's true that I got up a bit quickly, so de Burgos [Bengoetxea] didn't pay too much importance to it, but we have talked about it and we feel it's a clear red."

“Because it’s a play where he goes for me without the ball, the team was attacking. It’s true that I got up a bit quickly, so de Burgos [Bengoetxea] didn’t pay too much importance to it, but we have talked about it and we feel it’s a clear red,” Ceballos recognised.

However Ceballos and Gavi have since made ammends, according to the Andalusian midfielder. both were born a matter of miles from each other in the towns of Utrera and Palacios respectively, and both were Real Betis fans as kids. While Gavi joined La Masia as a child, Ceballos made it through to the first team at Betis before moving to Real Madrid.