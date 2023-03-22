“It has never happened”- Andres Iniesta takes firm stance as he wades in Caso Negreira debate

Several Barcelona players of past and present have given their experiences over Caso Negreira in recent weeks, with the latest being club legend Andres Iniesta.

Like many others, Iniesta played for Barcelona during the time in which Enriquez Negreira was allegedly on their payroll. However, like many others that have told their story, he stated that he noticed nothing different during his time in Catalonia, as per Sport.

“The information – about the ‘Negreira case’ – is notorious and I understand that everything is being looked at – what happened and what did not – and we will see what happens.

“I am totally convinced that (Barcelona buying referees) has never happened. The only thing I can say is that in the period that I played, I did not feel or see anything strange. I don’t think anyone thinks so.”

Barcelona have maintained their innocence ever since news first broke last month, and recent reports have suggested that no proof has been found to suggest that they bought referees.

Image via David Ramos/Getty Images