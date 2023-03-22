‘I can’t conceive of playing without VAR’ – Spain star comes out in defence of refereeing system

Spain is awash with speculation, doubts and suspicion when it comes to referees, which is only natural while El Caso Negreira is ongoing. Yet it was also true that before the news of Negreira broke, there was widespread questioning of the referees in La Liga.

In particular, VAR has come in for criticism. Many feel that the interventions made are too frequent, and often overly zealous in their desire to do so.

However speaking to Cadena SER, Spain and Manchester City star Rodri Hernandez says he cannot picture the game at the top level without it.

“I wouldn’t conceive of playing without VAR today. And it happens to us when we play the Carabao Cup against a team that doesn’t have a VAR room, you feel unprotected because you only depend on the decision of a referee at an opportune moment.”

While Rodri admits there is room for adjustments to be made, but feels the bigger adjustment in Spain needs to be the attitude towards referees.

“We don’t remember that before, depending on what a referee called, there was no turning back. It is positive that it is here, although we must also admit that it has things to improve. With VAR there is not so much of a problem in England, because referee decisions are more respected in that league. I think that this is the right way, to assume that they can also make mistakes and that they don’t do it on purpose.”

Perhaps the biggest error with VAR was the idea that it would solve all refereeing mistakes when it came into place, forgetting that it is still humans operating the cameras. However with the cameras, it has removed any room for decisions to be subject to doubt, as there is no longer any margin for error.