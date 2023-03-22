Former Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil announces retirement from professional football

Mesut Ozil, widely considered to be one of the best playmakers of his era, has announced his retirement from professional football with immediate effect.

The 34-year-old was most recently at Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir, but made just seven appearances in all competitions this season, largely due to injury and fitness issues.

Ozil announced the news of his official Instagram account, where he took the time to thank his family and friends, and also saved special appreciation for his former clubs – including Real Madrid.

Ozil joined Real Madrid from Werder Bremen in 2010, following a string of impressive World Cup performances for Germany in South Africa. He spent three seasons in the Spanish capital, where he excelled, before joining Arsenal in the summer of 2013.

Ozil helped Real Madrid win three trophies during his spell at the club – one La Liga, one Copa del Rey and one Spanish Super Cup.