Florentino Perez identifies his “preference” to succeed Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid head coach

Real Madrid could be set to begin their search for a new head coach in the coming months, should Carlo Ancelotti leave his role at the end of the season.

The Italian’s future is far from certain after an underwhelming season so far for Real Madrid, where they could end up with just two trophies after a disappointing domestic campaign.

The Champions League could be Ancelotti’s saving grace, although he could decide to leave on his own terms anyway, having been linked with the Brazil national team job in recent months.

If Ancelotti does go, several names have been rumoured with taking over. One of those linked is Xabi Alonso, who was previously at Real Madrid during his playing days, and he started his coaching career at the club also.

Alonso could be set for a return, with Sport reporting that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has identified him as his first choice to replace Ancelotti.

Alonso is currently at Bayer Leverkusen, where he has excelled since taking the reins in October, and he could now take the next step in his managerial career by taking charge of Real Madrid.