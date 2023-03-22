First details emerge of Luis de la Fuente’s Spain plans as new formation is planned

Spain are eagerly anticipating the debut of new national team manager Luis de la Fuente, in order to see what his idea of play is. Luis Enrique was always clear on his approach, but de la Fuente is in his first senior job at the top level.

According to Relevo, he has impressed the senior figures within the side already. His calm approach and clear ideas have given confidence to the squad that they are working with someone that knows what they are doing.

De la Fuente is also known to enjoy close relationships with his players, and has spent much of the free time speaking with them. The younger elements of the squad need less winning around, as most of them have had him as a coach in the youth ranks of the national team.

They go on to report that de la Fuente is planning to maintain Gavi in his Barcelona position as a wide midfielder moving inside. He would be placed on the left of a 4-2-3-1 formation, moving away from Luis Enrique’s flexible 4-3-3.

It would involve some more fixed roles, including a double-pivot consisting of Rodri Hernandez and one of Mikel Merino or Fabian Ruiz. Dani Ceballos is more likely to play as the midfielder behind the striker, which would normally belong to Pedri, but could be occupied by Iago Aspas too.

That striker is much more likely to be a traditional forward, something not often seen under ‘Lucho’, with exception of Alvaro Morata. The Atletico Madrid forward will battle it out with Joselu Mato and Borja Iglesias for that spot.

While Luis Enrique’s Spain was based on a very mobile and interchangeable forward line, it appears de la Fuente is set on a more structured side.