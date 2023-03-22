Dani Ceballos and Gavi ordered to settle differences on Spain duty

In the constant back and forth between Real Madrid and Barcelona, one incident has led the white side of Madrid to call foul. Barcelona fans responded with an ‘injustice’ of their own, with both incidents featuring Gavi and Dani Ceballos.

During the closing stages of El Clasico, after Ceballos tangled with Robert Lewandowski, he begins making his way up the pitch alongside Gavi, only for the Barcelona teenager to take him out off the ball.

Many in Madrid claimed it should have been a red card for Gavi, while Barcelona fans responded with a video of Ceballos pulling Gavi’s hair from behind during a previous El Clasico – neither was punished.

However the tension between the two has ended. Ceballos confirmed as much himself, speaking to Marca while on duty.

“The coach was aware that we had had our ups and downs. He told us to talk about it, and that is what we have done. I wasn’t lucky enough to meet him. We are from two towns that are next to each other. He lives 10 kilometers from where I live. You know how we are in the south. We are very hot-tempered.”

“It’s all working out. We have discussed it. Everything that happens on the pitch stays there. We have to go in the same direction. If the good atmosphere and good vibes aren’t there, I’m not going to run for him on the pitch and he’s not going to run for me. This must be put to one side. We share the same position. Now we are partners.”

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente is clearly conscious of the potential problems that a bad atmosphere between Real Madrid and Barcelona players could create.

A significant part of the squad are likely to come from the pair of sides, and during Jose Mourinho’s era, the tension between the two sides threatened the success of the Spain side. Ultimately, Xavi Hernandez and Iker Casillas resolved the matter, but it cost Casillas his place at Real Madrid.