Chelsea “unhappy with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang” after he was spotted in Barcelona dressing room

Having joined in February 2002 and departed last September, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was only at Barcelona for seven months. However, he left a lasting impact on the club.

Aubameyang attended the Camp Nou to watch El Clasico on Sunday evening, and afterwards, he was spotted celebrating with his former teammates following their victory. The Gabonese international remains a popular figure in Catalonia.

He joined Chelsea having left Barcelona last summer, but the move has been disastrous for Aubameyang, and he has found himself out of favour at the Premier League side. A summer departure is likely, and a return to the Blaugrana is a possibility, although much will depend on the club’s financial situation.

According to Sport, an exit is increasingly expected, following reports that Chelsea were unhappy with Aubameyang’s conduct at the weekend. They “didn’t like” him being at the Camp Nou, and are said to even more annoyed at his decision to join him former teammates in their celebrations.

Aubameyang’s time at Chelsea appears to be coming to an end, and a return to Barcelona remains very much on the table, providing it can be afforded.