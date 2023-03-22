Caso Negreira: Enriquez Negreira alleges that “Barcelona asked him to complete five tasks”

Caso Negreira continues to cause much discussion in Spanish football, over a month after news first broke about Barcelona’s relationship with Enriquez Negreira, former Vice President of the Referee’s Committee.

Many alleged details have been leaked surrounding the matter, with many appearing always daily in the last few weeks. The situation has appeared to expedite following the Prosecutor Office’s investigation into Barcelona and Negreira.

MD have released new revelations, which surrounds a document where Negreira alleges that Barcelona gave him five tasks as part of their “agreement”.

Negreira claims that Barcelona requested that the Competition Committee, responsible for disciplinary sanctions against players, not be composed entirely of Madrid judges. Furthermore, he states that the club asked to have an interlocutor with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to take care of institutional relations.

Negreira’s other allegations against Barcelona include that they asked him to recommend whether yellow or red cards could be appealed after a match, as well as informing or notifying them of any institutional visit of the RFEF or the CTA. Lastly, he claims that Barcelona asked him to get them informed of possible interests or disagreements between the RFEF and LFP, or describe candidates to chair the LFP.

Despite the ongoing investigation, Barcelona could be set to avoid any sort of punishment, following reports that there is no proof that they bought referees during Caso Negreira.