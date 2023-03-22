Brazilian wonderkid issues another hint over possible summer move to Barcelona

Despite having had to deal with financial issues all season, Barcelona are intending to make additions to Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad for next campaign.

Athletic Club defender Inigo Martinez is edging ever closer to being the Blaugrana’s first summer signing, while a deal for Vitor Roque is always being lined up. Negotiations are reportedly ongoing with Athletico Paranaense for the teenager forward.

Roque previously admitted that he’d be very interested in joining Barcelona, and the 18-year-old has again appeared to hint at a possible summer move.

Although Roque stated that he “does not have a club of preference” for his next destination, he appeared to forebode a move to Barcelona when asked about a possible link-up with fellow Brazilian Raphinha, as per MD.

“I don’t know, I don’t play at Barcelona yet.”

Roque’s use of the word “yet” indicates that he expects to play for Barcelona in the future, and that could be the very near future, as talks continue over a summer move.

Image via Breno Babu/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire