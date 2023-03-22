Barcelona to take ‘drastic measures’ ahead of €200m savings challenge

Barcelona are facing a monumental challenge in order to make their way under the salary limit for next season, but they are set to swing into action. According to Sport, the club are set to take ‘drastic measures’ in order to do so.

The Blaugrana know that they must reduce their wage bill by around €200m, from €650m to €450m. As such, President Joan Laporta has commissioned an audit of the entire club to see where he might be able to make savings. It will have to be a swift process, as they must make those savings before July in order to complete ‘operation reduction’.

They highlight Jordi Alba as a potential casualty. With the form of Alejandro Balde, Alba is no longer a regular starter, but will earn €38m from the club next season as a result of former President Josep Maria Bartomeu pushing costs into the future.

Even removing the likes of Alba, it is difficult to see how Barcelona might make those savings without another major sale this summer. It remains to be seen whether some of their more valued players become collateral damage.