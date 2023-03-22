Barcelona suffering with “internal discrepancies” over use of two youngsters

Xavi Hernandez has often taken the opportunity to include youngsters in his first team squad, for both training and matchday squads.

This season, the likes of Estanis Pedrola, Angel Alarcon and Chadi Riad have been included for La Liga matches, while 15-year-old goalkeeper Eder Aller trained with the first team squad on Saturday, ahead of El Clasico.

Two players that have failed to make their mark on the first team at Barcelona are Victor Barbera and Ilias Akhomach, despite both having regularly featured for Rafael Marquez’s Barca Atletic side. Both are out of contract this summer, and are expected to leave to Club Brugge and Leeds United respectively, which is thought to be a big reason for their inability to break into Xavi’s squad.

Despite this, they have continued to play regularly, which has caused “internal discrepancies” at Barcelona, according to MD. Club officials are reportedly unhappy that the two teenagers have played so often in recent months, despite indications being that neither will be at the club next season.

It is believed that Barcelona officials would rather that Marquez replaced the pair with youngsters that will still be at the club for the foreseeable future, such as Alarcon.